Home Reit (LON:HOME) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.05

Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.05 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.49). Home Reit shares last traded at GBX 38.05 ($0.48), with a volume of 622,766 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 45.92, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The company has a market capitalization of £300.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.91 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 38.05.
Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.
