Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 2.2% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.20. 944,960 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.32.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

