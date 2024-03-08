Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Purchases 432 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,125 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,916,366,000 after acquiring an additional 200,322 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,408,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $922,305,000 after buying an additional 823,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,681,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,079,473. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average is $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.91 billion, a PE ratio of 92.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBER. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

