Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Gap Up to $6.68

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.68, but opened at $6.92. Hudson Pacific Properties shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 477,523 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $982.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other news, Director Barry A. Sholem bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry A. Sholem purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 76.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Articles

