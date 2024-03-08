iExec RLC (RLC) Price Hits $3.78 on Major Exchanges

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 8th. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $273.59 million and $29.97 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $3.78 or 0.00005513 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004048 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00025167 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00015314 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001836 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,571.28 or 1.00008600 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007757 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.94 or 0.00141380 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 3.74197102 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $34,311,072.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

