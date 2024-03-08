IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.10

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.10 and traded as high as C$35.67. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$35.43, with a volume of 132,890 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IGM shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$42.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.99%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

