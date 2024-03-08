ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading 9.3% Higher

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) traded up 9.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.52. 3,037,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,857,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

ImmunityBio Trading Up 9.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBRX. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,549,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 255.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,649,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,047,000 after buying an additional 4,780,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 42.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,675,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after buying an additional 4,342,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 36.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,498,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after buying an additional 2,533,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 40.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after buying an additional 784,588 shares during the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

