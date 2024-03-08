Insider Buying: NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) Senior Officer Buys 4,500 Shares of Stock

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rocco Marinaccio bought 4,500 shares of NanoXplore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,915.00.

Rocco Marinaccio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NanoXplore alerts:

On Wednesday, March 6th, Rocco Marinaccio acquired 2,300 shares of NanoXplore stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,348.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Rocco Marinaccio acquired 9,000 shares of NanoXplore stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,900.00.

NanoXplore Price Performance

GRA traded up C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 39,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,255. The firm has a market capitalization of C$497.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 1.31. NanoXplore Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.87 and a 1-year high of C$3.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NanoXplore ( TSE:GRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$29.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.35 million. NanoXplore had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRA. Raymond James dropped their target price on NanoXplore from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.25 target price on NanoXplore and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NanoXplore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NanoXplore

About NanoXplore

(Get Free Report)

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.