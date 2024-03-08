Insider Buying: PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY) Insider Acquires A$81,300.00 in Stock

PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY – Get Free Report) insider Sophie Karzis purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.81 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$81,300.00 ($52,792.21).
PlaySide Studios Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.
About PlaySide Studios
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PlaySide Studios
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- A Rising Tide Lifts These 3 Stocks Getting Upgraded
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
Receive News & Ratings for PlaySide Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlaySide Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.