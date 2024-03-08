Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CEO Sells 8,826 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $640,326.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,815,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,383,678.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dave Schaeffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $1,399,800.00.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.60. 480,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,930. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 14.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 895.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 313.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

