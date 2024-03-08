Insider Selling: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Chairman Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $3,345,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 164,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,592,688.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Lawrence Dolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, James Lawrence Dolan sold 19,003 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.81, for a total transaction of $3,568,953.43.

On Monday, February 26th, James Lawrence Dolan sold 8,236 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,566,899.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MSGS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.58. 108,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,501. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $164.79 and a 1-year high of $215.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,367,000 after buying an additional 58,903 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,403,000 after acquiring an additional 54,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 523,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

