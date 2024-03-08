Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Sells 1,066 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.41. 527,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,145. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.99. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $48.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,021,000 after buying an additional 141,719 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,084,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,332,000 after purchasing an additional 285,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,866,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,411,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

