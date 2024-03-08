Insider Selling: Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Director Sells 5,502 Shares of Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) Director James Page Lansdale sold 5,502 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $208,470.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,298 shares in the company, valued at $49,181.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Saul Centers Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BFS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.60. 56,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,642. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $41.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Institutional Trading of Saul Centers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $4,591,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Saul Centers by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,623,000 after purchasing an additional 83,678 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the third quarter worth about $2,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Saul Centers by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,203,000 after purchasing an additional 58,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Saul Centers by 1,932.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 56,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.