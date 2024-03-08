Insider Selling: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Insider Sells 16,004 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTKGet Free Report) insider Stephen Stout sold 16,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $168,522.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,821.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

STTK stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.13. 261,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $11.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STTK shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 62.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

