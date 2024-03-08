Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CRO Sells 10,412 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 10,412 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $126,193.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 298,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,450.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.56. 13,647,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,509,323. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 207.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 699,992 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 64.8% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 206,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 81,363 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 112.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,823 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 87.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 97,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 45,412 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 167.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 276,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 173,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

