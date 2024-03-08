Insider Selling: Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Sells 18,168 Shares of Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $1,761,569.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,698.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE THC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,675. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.14 and its 200-day moving average is $73.24. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.07. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $49.76 and a 52 week high of $100.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.
THC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.27.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
