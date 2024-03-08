Insider Selling: Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Sells 18,168 Shares of Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $1,761,569.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,698.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,675. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.14 and its 200-day moving average is $73.24. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.07. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $49.76 and a 52 week high of $100.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 89,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,613,000 after acquiring an additional 172,913 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 589,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on THC

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.