Insider Selling: Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Sells 10,589 Shares of Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 10,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $317,775.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,147,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,443,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 8th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 20,113 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $606,205.82.
- On Monday, March 4th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 173,391 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $5,260,682.94.
- On Friday, March 1st, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 26,609 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $894,594.58.
Vertex Trading Down 1.2 %
Vertex stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 713,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,522. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.50, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vertex in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vertex by 124.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vertex Company Profile
Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.
Read More
