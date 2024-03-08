Insider Selling: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) EVP Sells 7,137 Shares of Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $330,300.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,147. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.65.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.12. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,350,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,162,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,546 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,420 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,007,000 after purchasing an additional 766,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,339,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XENE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

