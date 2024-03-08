International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $625.52

Shares of International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 625.52 ($7.94) and traded as high as GBX 678.15 ($8.61). International Biotechnology shares last traded at GBX 676 ($8.58), with a volume of 47,100 shares trading hands.

International Biotechnology Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £260.67 million, a P/E ratio of 632.38 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 658.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 625.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Get International Biotechnology alerts:

International Biotechnology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a GBX 13.90 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 2.21%. International Biotechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,666.67%.

About International Biotechnology

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.