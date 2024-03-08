Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Shares Bought by American Trust

American Trust lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. American Trust owned about 0.51% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XSMO traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $58.81. The company had a trading volume of 17,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $43.21 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

