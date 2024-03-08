Invitoken (INVI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.51 Billion

Invitoken (INVI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, Invitoken has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Invitoken has a total market cap of $4.51 billion and approximately $37,703.77 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invitoken token can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00001983 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Invitoken Profile

Invitoken was first traded on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The INVI Token, an ERC20 token on Ethereum, is central to INVITREE’s ecosystem, focusing on trading luxury items. Launched in 2020, INVITREE emulates a virtual luxury shop, offering new and pre-owned high-end products like apparel, accessories, and jewellery. It employs blockchain technology for secure, counterfeit-free transactions in the luxury market, boosting transparency and security in distributing luxury goods, especially second-hand ones. The INVI Token facilitates payment, exchange, and compensation within INVITREE, with future plans for additional stable-value tokens.”

