IOST Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.01 Million (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One IOST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a market cap of $264.11 million and approximately $33.01 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOST has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOST Coin Profile

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,315,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

