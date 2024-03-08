iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,242,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,976,000 after acquiring an additional 354,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IBB traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,379. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $141.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.43 and its 200 day moving average is $127.90.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.