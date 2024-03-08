iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,955 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.0% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $516.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,245,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,087. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $493.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.71. The company has a market capitalization of $399.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $520.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

