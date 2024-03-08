iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1,045.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937,404 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 1.4% of Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $96,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,545 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,650,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,970,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,202,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.44. 669,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

