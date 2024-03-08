iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,286 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,010.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 444,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 404,141 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,449,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,754,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,589,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,474. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

