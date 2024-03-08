iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stock Position Lifted by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 155,711.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,028 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises about 1.5% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11,000.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IXN stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.42. 204,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,799. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $48.48 and a twelve month high of $76.06.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.