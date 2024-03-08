iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Boosted by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.0% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $79.39. 10,976,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,767,391. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.34.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

