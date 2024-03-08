iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,236,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,471,000 after acquiring an additional 769,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,062,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,367,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,656,000 after acquiring an additional 96,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $273,493,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.04. The company had a trading volume of 374,707 shares. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.