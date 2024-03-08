iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after buying an additional 35,110 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 3,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $174.25. 726,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.00 and a 200-day moving average of $159.29. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $175.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.