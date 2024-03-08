iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Decreased by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Cynosure Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 17,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.21. 30,796,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,539,148. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $210.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

