iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Raised by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.83. 2,546,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,233. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $84.66.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

