iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.11. The company had a trading volume of 108,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,219. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $90.19.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

