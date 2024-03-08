Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, Yahoo Finance reports. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

Shares of Issuer Direct stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.73. 6,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 million, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Issuer Direct

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 97.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 19.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Issuer Direct in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Issuer Direct from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

