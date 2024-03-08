Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Trading Down 4.8%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.88. 131,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 504,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Down 6.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 3,259.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,094,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

