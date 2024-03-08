James F. Jr. Cosgrove Acquires 1,600 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.70 per share, with a total value of $82,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MSEX traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.55. 61,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,888. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $48.59 and a 52-week high of $84.38. The company has a market capitalization of $936.44 million, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average is $64.27.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 73.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Middlesex Water from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

