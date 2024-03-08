Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CAO Sells $231,623.04 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.53. The company had a trading volume of 420,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,448. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

