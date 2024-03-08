JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.16

Shares of JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.16 and last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 1535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter. JFE had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.44%. Analysts anticipate that JFE Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

