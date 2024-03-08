Jito Trading Up 10.1% This Week (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Jito token can currently be purchased for about $2.78 or 0.00004067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jito has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Jito has a market capitalization of $319.88 million and approximately $129.97 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jito Profile

Jito’s genesis date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 117,197,247 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.90666916 USD and is up 5.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $197,980,197.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

