John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Large Volume Increase

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 587% from the previous session’s volume of 582 shares.The stock last traded at $36.69 and had previously closed at $33.05.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $460.71 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.98%.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $31,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.