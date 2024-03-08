Keenan Michael Conder Sells 5,157 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $140,528.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,596,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SentinelOne Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of S stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.46. 6,123,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,691,618. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 0.71.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,464,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,868,000 after purchasing an additional 482,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,084 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $171,765,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,642,000 after purchasing an additional 162,846 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.02.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

