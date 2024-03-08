Kenneth A. Goldman Sells 1,287 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $44,362.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,525.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RNG stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.02. 1,097,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,184. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $43.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 161,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 57,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,510,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

