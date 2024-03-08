Kier Group’s (KIE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.67) price objective on the stock.

Kier Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Kier Group stock traded up GBX 1.67 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 140.67 ($1.79). The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 123.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 109.66. Kier Group has a 12-month low of GBX 64 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 147.40 ($1.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £627.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1,567.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Kier Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Kier Group’s payout ratio is 55,555.56%.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

