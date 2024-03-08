Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) COO Michael Forsum Acquires 17,241 Shares

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) COO Michael Forsum purchased 17,241 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $199,995.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 446,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,181,511.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Landsea Homes Price Performance

LSEA stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,357. The stock has a market cap of $484.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Landsea Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 20,176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

About Landsea Homes

(Get Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.