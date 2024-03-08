Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc Purchases 60,431,039 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LNTH traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $62.90. The stock had a trading volume of 564,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,925. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,066,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $676,946,000 after purchasing an additional 258,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,121,000 after acquiring an additional 326,396 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,731,000 after acquiring an additional 489,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 198.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. William Blair downgraded Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.14.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

