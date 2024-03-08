LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.83

Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.83 and traded as low as $14.11. LCNB shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 13,714 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get LCNB alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCNB

LCNB Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $163.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 13.29%. Analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

LCNB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,439 shares in the company, valued at $229,324.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,827.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,324.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,476 shares of company stock valued at $133,651 over the last three months. 5.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LCNB

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 898.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

About LCNB

(Get Free Report)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.