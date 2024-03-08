Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05, Zacks reports. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Limoneira Stock Up 3.5 %

LMNR stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,220. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $338.76 million, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.55. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $21.62.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is 63.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Limoneira from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Limoneira

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 777,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,843,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Limoneira by 123.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 177,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,862,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

