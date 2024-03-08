Liquity USD Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001440 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $136.55 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 136,901,485 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

