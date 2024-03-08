Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $561.88

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and $561.88 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,153,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,129,621.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00469329 USD and is down -21.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $451.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

