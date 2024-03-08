Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston Sells 13,354 Shares

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 13,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.84, for a total value of C$1,947,558.04.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

TSE L traded down C$1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting C$148.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$135.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$124.27. The firm has a market cap of C$45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.10. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52 week low of C$110.52 and a 52 week high of C$151.75.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.446 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on L. Scotiabank raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$153.29.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

